Manchester United vs Celta Vigo Team News, Possible Lineups & Live Stream Info

Manchester United vs Celta Vigo
UEFA Europa League 2016/17
11th May, 20:05 pm BST
Old Trafford, Manchester
Live Stream: Watch Manchester United vs Celta Vigo live on BT Sport 2
Manchester United host Celta Vigo in the second leg of the Europa semi-finals this week and the Red Devils will be hoping to secure their place in Stockholm with another win.
Jose Mourinho’s men came away with a 1-0 win in the first leg and will be firm favourites to win here. Although their 25-match unbeaten run in the Premier League came to an end at the weekend, United are still superior to the La Liga outfit.
Celta Vigo were disappointing in the first leg and will need to be at their best to get something out of this game. They have lost five in a row coming into Thursday’s match and haven’t even scored in their last three. Meanwhile, United have never lost a UEFA two-legged tie after winning the first leg away from home.
Manchester United vs Celta Vigo Team News
Rojo, Ibrahimovic, Shaw, Young and Fosu-Mensah are ruled out for the home side. Celta will be without Giuseppe Rossi for this one.
Predicted Manchester United Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Bailly, Blind; Herrera, Fellaini; Martial, Rooney, Mkhitaryan; Rashford
Predicted Celta Vigo Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Alvarez; Mallo, Roncaglia, Cabral, Jonny; Hernandez, Radoja; Aspas, Wass, Sisto; Guidetti
Manchester United vs Celta Vigo Key Stats
Manchester United are undefeated in their last 9 matches in the UEFA Europa League.
Celta Vigo have failed to win their last 6 matches in all competitions.
Manchester United have kept 4 clean sheets in their last 5 matches in all competitions.
Manchester United vs Celta Vigo Prediction
Celta Vigo are in atrocious form right now and this should be a straightforward win for the home side.
Manchester United have the lead and an important away goal. They have been very good at Old Trafford this season and will grind out the result here.
Manchester United 2-0 Celta Vigo