Manchester United vs Brighton confirmed starting line-ups

Manchester United host Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup on Saturday aiming to keep their hopes of winning silverware this season alive.
United’s 2-1 defeat at home to Sevilla on Tuesday has ramped up the importance of their quarter-final tie against the Seagulls and manager Jose Mourinho will be eager to see a positive response from his players.
Chris Hughton’s side were unfortunate to leave Old Trafford empty-handed in November when Lewis Dunk own goal was the difference in a 1-0 league win for United.
United boast an excellent record against the Brighton having won 11 and drawn five of their previous 16 meetings.
That run includes their meeting in the 1983 Cup Final that United won 4–0 after a replay. The Red Devils can be backed at 12/1 to match that scoreline this weekend.
United are 3/10 favourites with to win the game, with Brighton priced at 11/1 and the draw on offer at 17/4.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
The team news is in, #MUFC fans! Here's our starting XI for tonight's #FACup quarter-final… pic.twitter.com/eprNt67Hm5
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 17, 2018
📝 Here's how Albion line-up against @ManUtd in the @EmiratesFACup tonight.#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/JmzMrygGnG
— Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) March 17, 2018