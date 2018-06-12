Manchester United unwilling to meet Juuventus’ valuation of €60m for Alex Sandro

Juventus left back Alex Sandro has reportedly been a transfer target for Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho even before last Christmas.
Jose Mourinho has Luke Shaw and Ashley Young as the two first choice left backs at Old Trafford. The former Southampton defender has struggled to cement a place in the starting line up. That has forced Manchester United boss to use winger turned full-back Young in that position.
As per Duncan Castles of the Daily Record, the Red Devils are unwilling to meet the Serie A league winners’ price demand for Alex Sandro. Juventus are demanding €60 million for the Brazil international defender.
Alex Sandro has two years left on his contract at the Allianz Stadium. He was a transfer target for Chelsea manager Antonio Conte last summer. Juventus were successful in keeping the player as they promised him to offer him a new deal, something the Old Lady are yet to fulfil.
Massimiliano Allegri wants to overhaul his squad in the summer transfer window. The Italian club views Alex Sandro as a player who can help them raise funds from his sale.
Juventus chief executive officer Beppe Marotta has publicly promised to offer a new deal to the former FC Porto player. Alex Sandro is frustrated after the Bianconero have been dragging his future in the last two summer transfer windows.
The refusal from Juventus to reduce Alex Sandro’s asking price can put pressure on them. The Daily Record says the Red Devils will sign him, only if the the price tag is lowered.
Manchester United’s refusal to agree Juventus’ asking price can put Beppe Marotta to fulfil his contract demands, if Alex Sandro stays at the club. This could also have a significant impact on the players they want to sign in the summer transfer window.
On Jose Mourinho’s request, Manchester United have already agreed a deal with Shakhtar Donetsk for Fred and completed the signing Diogo Dalot from FC Porto so far in the summer transfer window.