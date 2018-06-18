Manchester United transfer rumour: David de Gea set to sign new contract

Manchester United fans will have good news as their goalkeeper David de Gea is all but set to commit his future to the Red Devils as per reports.
The Spain international goalkeeper has been the number one for his club and country over the years. At Old Trafford, his contract will expire after the end of the 2018-19 season and has been linked with Real Madrid in the past.
As per the information gathered by Spanish press Marca, David de Gea will sign a new contract with the English Premier League club. The former Atletico Madrid goalkeeper is reportedly set to sign a five year deal with Manchester United.
It is not just that, Jose Mourinho’s side will make David de Gea the highest paid goalkeeper in the world. The report from Marca says Manchester United will pay him a salary of 21 million gross per year.
Germany international Manuel Neuer, who plays for Bayern Munich is the highest paid goalkeeper. The 32 year old earns approximately 15 million euros with the Bundesliga champions as per the report.
This will come as a good news for Manchester United and their fans, that one of their prized assets, David de Gea will commit his future to the English Premier League club. The former Inter Milan and Real Madrid manager held a meeting with the owners of the Red Devils after the end of the 2017/18 season.
Jose Mourinho informed them they need to spend big to bring new players and pay huge fees to tie down their current players to a new contract. This will come as a blow for Real Madrid, who have long been chasing him.
Real Madrid came close to signing David de Gea in 2015, but the deal collapsed on the final day of the summer transfer window. If one has to go by the reports, Real are close to signing AS Roma goalkeeper Alisson.