Manchester United Transfer Roundup: Red Devils set to sign Ethan Galbraith

Manchester United have agreed on a deal with the highly talented Northern Irish midfielder Ethan Galbraith.
The 16-year-old had a trial with the Red Devils and has managed to impress the academy staff. He will sign a three-year contract with Manchester United this weekend.
The young midfielder is an Arsenal fan, but he has been snapped up by Manchester United after the club scout Tony Coulter spotted him playing for Linfield.
Galbraith visited Old Trafford back in January and he signed a pre-contract agreement back them. The youngster was then allowed to play with the other academy player in a couple of friendly games and in the training sessions.
The three-year deal will be a one-year scholarship and then two-year pro deal. Galbraith will be playing with the Manchester United under-18s next season.
The highly talented defensive midfielder started his career with Carnmoney Colts and then went on to play for Ballyclare Comrades, Glentoran and Crusaders. Finally, he was picked up from Linfield.
Galbraith will join up with Kieran McKenna’s side at Old Trafford later this week. The former Tottenham coach manages the Manchester United under-18s now.
The young midfielder is the current captain of Northern Ireland U17s and has also featured for the U18 side.
Having secured his dream move to Old Trafford, Ethan said:
I am just a teenager from Glengormley who has always wanted to play full-time football. So to sign a deal with a club like Manchester United is massive. When I started out in football, my dream was to one day go to England and make a career out of it. I always wanted to do this from a young age, but to be honest I never would have dreamt of signing for Manchester United. It is amazing.
In other news, Diario Gol are reporting that Alvaro Morata should complete his move to Manchester United within the next 48 hours.
The striker returned from his honeymoon early to sort out the transfer and Jose Mourinho is set to land his attacking target finally.
Morata will replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic as the club’s first-choice striker next season. The Spaniard had a very good season with Real Madrid last year but most of his appearances came as a substitute. With the World Cup coming up, Morata is keen to play regularly and therefore he has decided to leave Santiago Bernabeu once again.