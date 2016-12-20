Manchester United Transfer Roundup: Marouane Fellaini eyeing Serie A switch

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini is considering a move to Italy as per the latest reports.
The Belgian has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford and is not a key part of Mourinho’s first team plans anymore.
According to Daily Mail, Manchester United will not extend his current contract and are looking to get rid of him permanently as opposed to a loan move.
Apparently, Inter Milan and AC Milan are both interested in the former Everton star and could afford his £120,000 a week wages as well.
Mail are also reporting that Fellaini has already discussed a Serie A move with his Manchester United teammates and was spotted in Milan with his brother on Monday.
The 29-year-old has had a tough time at Old Trafford and never really managed to convince the fans during his time at the club. The Belgian was recently booed by the Manchester United fans during warm up against West Brom.
Fellaini joined Manchester United for a fee of £27.5million in 2013.
In other news, Manchester United are ready to sanction a cut-price sale of Memphis Depay.
The former PSV star has had a torrid time in England and the Red Devils are willing to cut their losses on him.
According to Daily Mirror, Manchester United are ready to sell him for half of what they paid for him in 2015. The Dutch international cost them £25million.
Depay has been linked with a move to Everton in January and the winger has made just one start under Jose Mourinho all season.