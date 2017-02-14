Manchester United Transfer Roundup: Latest on Marcus Rashford & Anthony Martial

Manchester United striker Anthony Martial enjoyed a stunning debut season at Old Trafford last year.
However, the Frenchman has failed to scale those heights under Jose Mourinho and is not a regular starter anymore.
Recently, Martial started his first match in a month against Watford and the former Monaco forward put on a spectacular display, scoring one goal and setting up another.
As per Daily Mirror, the 21-year-old has to do a lot more in order to convince Jose Mourinho. Apparently, Martial is unsettled at Old Trafford right now and Premier League rivals Tottenham are looking to provide him with an escape route.
There is no doubt that Martial would be a stunning addition to Spurs. With Kane alongside him, the duo could form a lethal partnership for years to come.
However, it seems highly unlikely that Manchester United will sell their prodigious young forward to a direct rival. Also, Spurs might not be able to afford the player as well.
Martial joined Manchester United for a fee of £36m. The fee could reach £60m if all the add-ons are triggered.
It will be interesting to see if Spurs make their move in the summer, but a transfer seems highly unlikely at this stage.
Rashford frustrated with lack of opportunities
In other news, another young Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is also frustrated with the lack of game time at Old Trafford this season.
Times are reporting that Rashford will consider his position at the club if he is not given more first team chances under Jose Mourinho. The young attacker has played the full 90 minutes only five times in the Premier League this term.
The report from Times claims that Rashford is currently stalling a new deal and will not sign with assurances over playing time.