Manchester United Transfer Roundup: Latest on Gustavo Scarpa and Wayne Rooney

Manchester United are being linked with a move for the highly talented Brazilian midfielder Gustavo Scarpa.
The 23-year-old Fluminense star is highly rated in South America and as per the latest claim from journalist Edilson Silva, Manchester United are ready to pay £26m for the player.
Edilson Silva, who works for Radio Bradesco Esportes, claims (via Sportwitness) that Manchester United could seal the transfer in June.
There are some doubts about the credibility of the journalist and therefore we might have to wait until summer to find out if Manchester United are indeed interested in the player. However, it is certain that Scarpa is not yet ready to make the step up to a club like Manchester United.
Although Scarpa is a promising young midfielder, he will need to develop a lot more in order to be a key figure under Jose Mourinho.
Wayne Rooney’s agent in China to negotiate transfer
Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney continues to be linked with a transfer away from Old Trafford.
This time, BBC are reporting that the player’s agent has flown to China in order to secure a deal for his client before the Chinese transfer window closes on the 28th of February.
The 31-year-old forward is no longer a key player under Jose Mourinho and is a target for several Chinese clubs, who are ready to spend big on him. The Manchester United striker has started just three matches since December.
As per the report, Jiangsu Suning and Tianjin Quanjian are the most likely destinations for the England international.
Rooney is not interested in joining another Premier League club apart from Everton. Furthermore, he is no longer an attractive prospect for other European clubs.