Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils target two more signings

Manchester United are reportedly planning to add two more new faces to their squad in the final weeks of the ongoing summer transfer window.
As per the information gathered by the Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils are working on completing two more signings in the summer transfer window. As per their information, Manchester United are still interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld.
Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United have been in dialogue with Tottenham Hotspur in regards to Toby Alderweireld. The Red Devils started negotiating for the Belgian professional footballer earlier in May.
After a fine FIFA 2018 World Cup campaign with Belgium, Toby Alderweireld’s price tag has now increased. The 29 year old was the main target in the central defending position for Manchester United.
However, the Red Devils are now pessimistic about the possibility of signing Toby Alderweireld in the summer transfer window. Leicester City central defender Harry Maguire is now considered as a plan B.
Jose Mourinho, the manager of Manchester United has already informed Ed Woodward his desire to sign a forward. Chelsea’s Willian and Real Madrid super star Gareth Bale have identified as targets in the summer transfer window.
Barcelona are also identified Willian as a summer transfer target and Manchester United may find it difficult to price Gareth Bale away from Real Madrid, especially after they lost Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus.
As per the information gathered by the Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils are frustrated by the slow movements in the summer transfer window, which has seen them sign only Fred and Diogo Dalot.