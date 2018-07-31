Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils target Barcelona defender Yerry Mina

The defender of Barcelona, Yerry Mina is now being discussed as the transfer target for the English Premier League club, Manchester United in the summer transfer window.
This is as per the information gathered by Duncan Castles, who is known to be close with the manager of the Red Devils, Jose Mourinho. On Tuesday, Duncan Castles explained bout Manchester United’s plans for the Colombian professional footballer in Yahoo Sports UK.
Jose Mourinho wanted Manchester United to sign Tottenham Hotspur centre back Toby Alderweireld in the summer transfer window. Unfortunately for the Red Devils, the Belgian professional footballer seems to be expensive as the north London club are unwilling to reduce the price.
The former manager of Real Madrid and Inter Milan wants to recruit a centre-back in the summer transfer window. After being left frustrated in Manchester United’s efforts to sign Toby Alderweireld, the Red Devils turned their attention towards Leicester City defender Harry Maguire.
Again, Jose Mourinho and Manchester United were left frustrated as per the information gathered by Duncan Castles. He says the English Premier League winners were demanding 75 million pounds for the England professional player.
That is why Jose Mourinho changed his transfer plans and the Red Devils decided to sign Yerry Mina of Barcelona, who is available for a relatively lower cost in the summer transfer window that Toby Alderweireld and Harry Maguire.
This is possible if Manchester United offload one of their five centre backs they have at Old Trafford. One of the most likely candidate to leave the Red Devils in the summer transfer window is Marcos Rojo.
Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in signing the Argentine professional footballer. This could make way for Yerry Mina as Manchester United have already entered discussion for the central defender.
Yerry Mina could cost Manchester United as much as 45 million euros.