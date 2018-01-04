Manchester United Transfer News: Inter Milan want Henrik Mkhitaryan in swap deal 

Reports in Italy are suggesting the Nerrazurri want to take the Armenian to the San Siro during the January transfer window.
The 28-year-old moved to Old Trafford in 2016 for a fee of around £29m. During his debut season in Manchester, the former Shakhtar Donetsk man was an important part of Jose Mourinho’s squad as the red devils were Europa League winners with Mkhitaryan netting in the final, a 2-0 victory against Ajax.
Unfortunately, he has been unable to replicate that form this season having only scored twice in 21 appearances.
Jose Mourinho may think now is the time to let him go. Inter Milan’s proposal is to offer Portuguese midfielder Joáo Mário as part of an exchange deal. The former Sporting Lisbon star has never really settled in Milan, and a move could suit all parties.
Mário is seen as a dynamic midfielder who was part of Portugal’s European Championship winning squad.
At 24 years old, he has potential still to show and would compliment United’s midfield as they go in hunt of silverware this season.