Juventus are targeting Manchester United right-back Matteo Darmian as a replacement for the outgoing Dani Alves. According to Sky Sports, Darmian is one of three players on Juve’s wish-list, along with Monaco’s Fabinho and Real Madrid’s Danilo.
It was confirmed today that the Seria A champions had terminated Dani Alves’ contract by mutual consent. The Brazilian is rejoin ex-Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, after revealing that he wanted a new adventure at the final phase of his career. The 34 year-old also received interest from Chelsea, but will seal a move to the Etihad Stadium in the coming days.
Darmian was brought to United by Louis van Gaal from Torino in 2015. He has failed to establish himself as a first-team regular under van Gaal’s successor Jose Mourinho. Antonio Valencia is the first-choice right-back and so Mourinho played Darmian at left-back on a few occasions last season. When Luke Shaw was fit and available for selection though, the Italian had to be content with a place on the bench. He only managed 18 appearances in the league last season, and only 15 starts. He did however, feature regularly in Europe, and also started the Europa League final victory over Ajax.
The move to Turin would make sense for the player. He has been itching for playing time,and it is difficult seeing him featuring week-in, week-out at Old Trafford next year. With the World Cup coming up in 2018, he will want to be in the running for a call-up. If he has a good, solid season in Italy, that would earn him a few extra brownie points.
At the same time though, his exit would leave United short of cover in the full-back position. They aren’t currently in the market for another player in that area, but have got several players who can put in a shift when required. It remains to be seen though, whether Mourinho lets Darmian leave.