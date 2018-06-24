Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur target wants to move: “I am not happy when I don’t play”

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have been put on transfer alert by Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic.
The 24-year-old has told Spanish media outlet Marca that he wants to leave the La Liga giants this summer.
Kovacic has been limited to just 55 starts for Madrid since joining the club from Inter Milan in 2015.
“I would like to play more at Real Madrid because I love football and I love being on the pitch,” said Kovacic.
“I know that it’s difficult to be a starter at Real Madrid, especially when I arrived at a really young age.
“I understand the situation, but because of that I believe the best thing for me would be to go to another club where I’d have the opportunity to play regularly as a starter.
Kovacic, who is currently with Croatia at the World Cup in Russia, started just 10 games in La Liga last season and was an unused substitute in Madrid’s Champions League victory over Liverpool.
“Of course I am not happy when I don’t play,” he added.
“I have really enjoyed these three years in Madrid, alongside some incredible teammates and winning trophies, but I haven’t been completely happy because my contribution to all of this hasn’t been complete and this is something I want to change.”