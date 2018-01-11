Manchester United to rival Liverpool for Christian Pulisic

Manchester United could go head-to-head with Liverpool in a race to sign the emerging Borussia Dortmund star claim The Independent.
The 19-year-old has shown bags of potential in holding down a first-team place with the Bundesliga giants.
Capped 20 times by his country, Pulisic moved to Germany in 2014 to link up with the black and yellows youth set up.
Making his first-team debut in 2016, he has gone onto make 78 appearances, netting 11 goals.
Establishing himself at such a young age has alerted Europe’s top clubs, with the possibility of signing a player tipped to be the best player to come out of The United States.
The report suggests United would only be keen to table a bid, should Liverpool decide to make a move.
Missing out on his ability is one thing. However, the huge potential of lucrative commercial gain due to his nationality is another. Something the powers that be at Old Trafford will certainly not want to miss out on.
Jurgen Klopp is expected to make a move in the summer – It’s a safe bet Manchester United will be keeping a close eye on developments, before considering what action they’ll need to take, to bring the youngster to Manchester.
Any move to the Premier League would not be the first time the American has lived in England. At the age of 7 he spent 12 months living in Oxfordshire, due to his mother’s work commitments. It was whilst living there, he grew to love the beautiful game.