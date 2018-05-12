Manchester United to end the season with a win over Watford

Manchester United welcome Watford to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon and are big favourites to pick up all three points to secure their best league finish post-Sir Alex Ferguson.
United are 2/5 to win against Watford. The Hornets are 13/2 to pull off a shock victory at Old Trafford. Man Utd and Watford are 4/1 to draw on Sunday.
Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United are currently second in the Premier League table with 78 points from 37 games this season, coming off the back of two wins and a draw from their last four. The Red Devils have been formidable at home, however, boasting six wins from their previous seven, so they’ll be confident of coming out on top.
As for the visitors, Javi Gracia’s Watford side find themselves 13th in the league with 41 points. The Hornets have lost three of their last five games and have suffered five consecutive away defeats ahead of their trip to Old Trafford. As a result, United should pick up all three points on Sunday.
