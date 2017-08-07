Manchester United: Three alternatives to Inter Milan’s Ivan Perisic for Red Devils

Manchester United have completed three signings so far in the summer transfer window as defender Victor Lindelof, striker Romelu Lukaku and midfielder Nemanja Matic have all arrived at Old Trafford.
Jose Mourinho has publicly expressed his desire to bring in four new faces to the club as he is targeting an attacking player. One player has been constantly linked with a move to United is Inter Milan’s Ivan Perisic.
The Serie A outfit have slapped a fee of £48.5 million for the Croatian international, reports the Times. The Red Devils were unwilling to match Inter’s asking price. They have decided not to let their player as the Italian side have taken the player off the market.
Soccerlens looks at three alternatives United could sign before the end of the summer transfer window.
- Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
The England international has one year left on his contract at Arsenal and the Gunners are nowhere close to agreeing a new deal. The north London club could cash in from his sale this summer, if interested clubs make an approach for his services.
Arsene Wenger deployed Oxlade-Chamberlain on the right and left wing-back positions at the end of the last season. He impressed while his side went forward to attack and was also impressive doing his defensive work.
The former Southampton man’s ability to play in the centre of the field and on the wide positions makes him one of the potential alternatives to Perisic.
- Gareth Bale
The Wales international left Tottenham Hotspur and made a switch to Real Madrid in 2013. Since then, he has won three Champions League and even before he joined the 12-time European winners, he is wanted by United.
Bale has Premier League experience and is not a type of player, who can support his team doing defensive work. However, his ability to create chances for the attackers and also scores goals can be a vital addition to United squad.
There have been multiple, contradicting reports in Spain and England regarding Bale’s future at Real. If the La Liga winners decide to sanction his sale, a move to United could be on the cards.
- Emil Forsberg
Emil Forsberg is another player, who can be an alternative to Inter’s Perisic for United. The Swedish international has impressed for RB Leipzig last season and his form has seen him attract interest from the Premier League, with United and Liverpool both believed to be interested in his services.
Jurgen Klopp signed Mourinho’s former player Mohamed Salah and the Egyptian international’s arrival forced Liverpool to end interest in Forsberg. The 25-year-old is still on United’s radar and his overall game that includes pressing, vision and execution makes him one of the exciting attacking players in Europe.
Forsberg could add value and bolster United’s attack, if he decides to swap the Bundesliga outfit for the English club.