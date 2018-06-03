Man United on alert as Muller admits “another task” would be interesting

Thomas Muller has admitted he would be open to playing for another club, although he says it would be tough to leave Bayern Munich.
The 28-year-old has spent his entire career at Bayern, but he has been regularly linked with a move to Manchester United over the past few years.
He made his first team debut in 2008, and has gone on to score 176 goals in 440 appearances for the German club.
“Another task would certainly be interesting and attractive,”he told Welt Am Sonntag.
“If the situation is different, a lot can happen.
“Basically, it is very difficult to get away from Bayern. Currently I have no thoughts to do something else.”
United failed with an £85 million bid for Muller in 2016, soon after Jose Mourinho had taken over from Louis van Gaal as manager.
Mourinho eventually turned his attentions away from the German and spent more than £145m on Eric Bailly, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Paul Pogba.
Muller has enjoyed another productive season with Bayern, scoring 15 goals in 45 appearances for the club in all competitions.