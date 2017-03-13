Manchester United Team News vs Chelsea: Latest Injury Update & Predicted Starting Lineup

Manchester United travel to Stamford Bridge for their FA Cup clash against Chelsea tonight.
The Red Devils will be looking to improve on their performance against the Blues from earlier this season. The Old Trafford outfit were thumped 4-0 back then and this will be another tricky outing for Jose Mourinho’s men.
The away side will be without all of their first choice attackers for the trip to Stamford Bridge. Top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been suspended by the FA for his antics against Bournemouth last week. On top of that, Wayne Rooney, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford are expected to miss out as well. Bastian Schweinsteiger will miss the game against Chelsea too.
Daily Mirror are reporting that the attacking trio were not a part of United’s travelling squad and are set to miss out due to injuries. Apparently, Rooney was hurt in a training ground clash with defender Phil Jones, Rashford is unwell and Martial is injured.
In that case, Mourinho will be forced to field a false nine here. The likes of Juan Mata and Henrikh Mkhitaryan have played that role in the past. Also, Jesse Lingard could be another option for the away side. Whatever the case, this is a major blow for Manchester United. Chelsea have the best defence in the league and United’s task of breaking them down just got a whole lot tougher.
Predicted Manchester United Starting Lineup vs Chelsea: David de Gea; Antonio Valencia, Chris Smalling, Eric Bailly, Daley Blind; Ander Herrera, Michael Carrick; Juan Mata, Paul Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan; Jesse Lingard