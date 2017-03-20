Manchester United target Tiemoue Bakayoko keen on move to Chelsea

French giants, Monaco, have been a joy to watch this season. They play an attacking brand of football, and have a strong squad blessed with some exciting young talents.
One of them is midfielder, Tiemoue Bakayoko, who has been simply outstanding for Les Monégasques this season.
Bakayoko is a strong defensive midfielder who is not only good at tackling and ball interception but is also a reliable passer.
The French midfielder is under contract at Monaco till 2019, but doubts have surfaced over his long-term future at the French club.
His progress hasn’t gone unnoticed and heavyweight Premier League clubs are reportedly vying for his signature.
According to reports, Manchester United and Chelsea have shown strong interest in him. United are willing to pay around £40m to beat their rivals to the player’s signature, but Bakayoko personally favours a move to Chelsea.
Antonio Conte, the Chelsea manager, is a big fan of the France U-21 international and he is willing to spend big for him.
Chelsea are also interested in Roma’s Radja Nainggolan, but Conte feels the Monaco star is a good long-term option.
Bakayoko has revealed earlier this year that he wishes to play in the Premier League. Chelsea will be encouraged by the fact that he has refused to sign a new contract with Monaco.
Last month Le 10 Sport reported that Chelsea had made an approach for Bakayoko already. Monaco would be willing to sell their prized asset if they receive a handsome offer.
Monaco probably understand that they cannot keep hold of him much longer, and therefore have lined up a replacement with Lille’s young talent, Soualiho Meïté, being targeted.