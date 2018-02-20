Manchester United target is off unless Barcelona match bumper offer

Samuel Umtiti has threatened to leave Barcelona if the club doesn’t match what Manchester United are prepared to pay him.
Contract negotiations with the La Liga giants have stalled, with the France defender holding out for a salary in excess of £7 million per year.
French media outlet L’Equipe says both United and local rivals Manchester City are ready to trigger Umtiti’s £53m release clause this summer.
United are understood to have told the player’s representatives what they would pay Umtiti and the 24-year-old has given Barca a month to match the offer.
Umtiti signed for the Spanish club from Lyon back in 2016. He has made 69 appearances for the club in all competitions and has also represented France on 14 occasions.
City’s signing of Aymeric Laporte from Athletic Bilbao during January looks to have cleared the way for United to snap up Umtiti if Barca don’t match their offer, although they could yet decide that £53m represents decent business for an established international.
The Red Devils have also been linked with a big-money move for Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly as Mourinho bids to improve his defensive options.