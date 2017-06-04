Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann confirms Atletico Madrid stay

4 June, 2017 Atletico Madrid, Manchester United, Transfer News & Rumours

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann has confirmed his decision of extending his stay at the Los Rojiblancos beyond this summer.

Manchester United were widely expected to trigger Griezmann’s £86 million release clause but the France International has now decided to stay at Atletico Madrid in the wake of Spanish giants’ failure to overturn their transfer ban that will now prevent them from signing any player until January.

Griezmann told Telefoot: “The questions about my future were pretty boring.

“The sanction of the CAS has fallen. Atletico cannot recruit. With my sports advisor, Eric Olhats, we decided to stay.

“It’s a hard time for the club. It would be a blow to go now. We talked to the club and we will be back for next season.”

Atletico Madrid reportedly had a verbal agreement to sign Lyon’s star striker Alexandre Lacazette to replace the 26-year-old, who claimed that was a ‘six out of ten’ chance of him joining Manchester United in an interview on French television last month.
Meanwhile, Manchester United have reportedly turned their attention to sign a target man with Everton’s Romelu Lukaku and Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morata now linked with a move to Old Trafford.
