Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann confirms Atletico Madrid stay

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann has confirmed his decision of extending his stay at the Los Rojiblancos beyond this summer.
Manchester United were widely expected to trigger Griezmann’s £86 million release clause but the France International has now decided to stay at Atletico Madrid in the wake of Spanish giants’ failure to overturn their transfer ban that will now prevent them from signing any player until January.
Griezmann told Telefoot: “The questions about my future were pretty boring.
“The sanction of the CAS has fallen. Atletico cannot recruit. With my sports advisor, Eric Olhats, we decided to stay.
“It’s a hard time for the club. It would be a blow to go now. We talked to the club and we will be back for next season.”