Manchester United submit offer for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Manchester United are hoping to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio this summer.
As per the reports, the Red Devils have already submitted a £96million bid for the Lazio star but the Italians are holding out for a fee in the region of £131million.
Milinkovic-Savic is one of the best box-to-box midfielders around Europe right now and he would be a tremendous signing for most teams in world football.
Manchester United will be without Carrick next season and Mourinho is looking to bring in a partner for Matic. The Lazio star could form a quality partnership with his compatriot at the heart of United’s midfield next season.
The Red Devils have been linked with the likes of Fabinho and Fred as well. It will be interesting to see what happens eventually.
£131million is a lot of money for someone who is still unproven at the top level. It seems that Lazio will have to reduce the asking price for the move to go through.
Despite having considerable resources, it is highly unlikely that Manchester United will give in to Lazio’s demands for the player.