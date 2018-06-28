Manchester United submit offer for Milan Skriniar

Manchester United are interested in signing the Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar this summer.
As per the reports from Italy (translated by MEN), the Old Trafford outfit have submitted a massive £57m bid for the defender.
Skriniar is one of the best defenders around Europe right now and he would be a sensational signing for most teams in the country.
Jose Mourinho is looking to improve his back four this summer and it seems that he is ready to break the bank.
Manchester United have been linked with Toby Alderweireld as well but the report claims that talks with Spurs have hit a sticking point and therefore the Red Devils are assessing other options.
Skriniar joined Inter Milan last summer for a fee of £20m and the Italian giants are unlikely to sell him this summer. Even if they are forced to sell, they will demand around £70m for the 23-year-old defender.
The former Sampdoria man is a world-class talent and he would certainly help United challenge City for the title next season. It will be interesting to see whether the Red Devils can pull it off now.