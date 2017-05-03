Manchester United submit €85 million bid for Kylian Mbappe

Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe is one of the hottest young talents in Europe right now.
The 18-year-old has had a sensational season so far and is already attracting the interest of European heavyweights like Manchester United.
According to the reliable Gianluca Di Marzio, Manchester United’s interest in the player is genuine and they want to sign him at the end of this season. Furthermore, the Red Devils have already made their move by submitting a bid for the forward.
As per the report, Manchester United’s opening offer was around €85 million. However, the Ligue 1 outfit have rejected the bid straight away. Apparently, they are holding out for a fee in the region of €120-140 million.
There is no doubt that Mbappe is a world class talent, but he still needs time to develop and justify that kind of a fee. It will be interesting to see how Manchester United react to Monaco’s rejection. They certainly have the resources to come back with an improved offer.
Having said that, the Red Devils will need to qualify for the Champions League first. A player of Mbappe’s calibre would demand European football before agreeing to a transfer. Mourinho’s men are fifth in the table and will need to win their remaining matches in order to make top four.
Meanwhile, Mbappe’s uncle has revealed to the media that Manchester United is an option for the Monaco star. He also claimed that the player would be open to joining the likes of Juventus, City, Real Madrid, PSG and Barcelona.
Mourinho will be delighted to hear that the player is considering Manchester United as an option.
Mbappe has scored 24 goals in 38 appearances for the French side this season.