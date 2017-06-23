Manchester United submit €70m offer for Marquinhos

Manchester United are interested in signing the Brazilian defender Marquinhos this summer.
According to the reliable Globo Esporte, the Red Devils have already submitted a €70m bid for the 23-year-old centre-back. However, Marquinhos plans to stay at PSG for another season at least.
With the World Cup coming up, the Brazilian will want to play regularly and that might not be possible at Manchester United next season. The Red Devils already have Bailly and Lindelof as their centre back options. The likes of Jones, Smalling and Rojo are capable backup options as well.
Barcelona and Real Madrid have made an approach for the player as well but the report states that Los Blancos are yet to submit an offer. Barcelona have offered around €40-45m for the highly talented defender.
The report adds that Marquinhos admires Barcelona as a club but that does not mean he will complete a move to Camp Nou this summer.
The Brazilian is a world-class talent and is destined to develop into a world class defender in future. He would be a cracking addition to any side in world football but it seems that his suitors will have to wait until next summer to sign him.
The player is clearly not keen on switching clubs with the World Cup just around the corner.