Manchester United submit bid for Alessio Romagnoli

Manchester United are looking to sign Alessio Romagnoli from AC Milan this summer.
As per the reports from Italy, the Red Devils have already submitted a €45 million bid for the defender.
Jose Mourinho is keen on improving his defence this season and he tried to sign Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan as well. The Manchester United boss has been told that Skriniar is not for sale at any price.
Meanwhile, AC Milan feel that Manchester United’s offer is not good enough. They are reluctant to sell the player but a considerable offer could tempt them.
Romagnoli is one of the most talented young centre-backs around Europe and he would be a superb partner for Eric Bailly.
The defender recently signed a new deal with AC Milan until 2022 and therefore the Rossoneri are under no pressure to sell.
It seems that United will have to pay over the odds if they want to sign him.
It will be interesting to see whether the Red Devils improve their offer for the player now. It would be quite a coup of they manage to pull off the transfer.