Manchester United submit £36m offer for Sergi Roberto

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is looking to add a midfielder to his squad and the Portuguese has identified Sergi Roberto as a target.
According to Mundo Deportivo, Manchester United have already made their first move for the Spaniard and have submitted a £36m bid for the Barcelona midfielder. The bid has been rejected immediately and the Old Trafford outfit have been informed that the player is not for sale.
Roberto has been an important squad player for the La Liga giants over the last couple of his seasons. The versatile midfielder has played as a right back as well.
As per the report, Chelsea are interested in the player as well and United are ready to battle it out with the Champions of England.
Considering the fact that Barcelona are unwilling to sell the young midfielder this summer, the two Premier League clubs will have to do a lot more to convince the Catalan giants to sell.
Barcelona are still reeling from the shock exit of Neymar and they cannot afford to lose another first team player this summer.
Roberto has played 153 times for the Spanish giants and has a lot of experience for a player of his age. The 25-year-old would be a shrewd signing for both Premier League clubs.
As per the report from Mundo Deportivo, the player wants to stay at Barcelona this summer and the La Liga outfit will be delighted with the news.