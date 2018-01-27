Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Manchester United show interest in Borussia Dortmund denfender

Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra is a wanted man. The former Barcelona player has fallen out of favour under new coach Peter Stoger and it is being reported that the Bundesliga outfit are open to the player leaving this month.

According to reports in Marca, Manchester City and Manchester United are among the clubs who have shown interest in the player. Juventus and Real Betis are equally interested in his situation. Real Betis are said to be extremely keen to sign the 27-year-old.

The 27-year-old joined the Bundesliga side from Barcelona in 2016 and has made a total of 51 appearances for the German giants. Dortmund signed Manuel Akanji from FC Basel this month, which would put Bartra further down the pecking order.

A return to Spain would be exciting for the player, but an opportunity to play in the Premier League would be hard to resist as well. It remains to be seen whether the clubs linked to him will formalise their interest with a bid in this window.

 

