Manchester United set to trigger Antoine Griezmann’s release clause

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is looking to add some cutting edge to his attack and has identified Antonio Griezmann as his priority target this summer.
According to Manchester Evening News, the Old Trafford boss is set to trigger the Atletico Madrid’s star release clause and the club hierarchy are optimistic about signing the French forward.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is out of contract this summer and there are indications of a renewal just yet. It seems Mourinho has chosen Griezmann as his first choice forward for next season.
The 26 year old is one of the best players in the world right now and he would be a worthy replacement for Ibrahimovic.
Griezmann has a £87m buyout clause and the Red Devils are financially well placed to pay that kind of money for a player.
Manchester United managed to qualify for next season’s Champions League after winning the Europa League this season and therefore Griezmann should not have any qualms about joining them.
Furthermore, the Frenchman enjoys a great relationship with Paul Pogba and therefore the Manchester United midfielder could help Mourinho convince the player as well.
Griezmann has scored 26 goals in 53 appearances for Diego Simeone’s side this season and a player of his calibre could certainly help United challenge for the Premier League title next season.