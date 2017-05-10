Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Manchester United set to submit a £40m bid for Eric Dier

10 May, 2017 English Premier League, Manchester United, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

Manchester United are looking to submit an offer for the Tottenham star Eric Dier at the end of this season.

The 23-year-old has had a very good season under Pochettino this year and his versatility has turned him into a valuable asset for the Londoners. The England international can play as a full back, a centre back as well as a defensive midfielder.

Dier signed a five-year £50,000 a week deal at Spurs last September but Jose Mourinho is keen on make a move for him. As per Daily Mirror, the Manchester United manager is confident that he will get his man for £40 million.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has always been a shrewd negotiator and it seems highly unlikely that he would sanction Dier’s sale for £40 million. The versatile Premier League star is one of the most talented English players right now and will cost a lot more if Spurs decide to sell.

Dier joined Spurs from Sporting Lisbon in August 2014 for a fee of £4 million. Since then he has scored 8 goals in 128 appearances for the Londoners. The Spurs midfielder has also racked up 17 caps with his country and has scored twice at international level so far.

