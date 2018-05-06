Manchester United set to sign Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Manchester United are set to sign the Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer.
The 23-year-old has been one of the best midfielders around Europe this season and he would be a cracking addition to Mourinho’s team.
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is expected to cost around £80m. Apparently, the deal has already been agreed.
Manchester United have needed a partner for Nemanja Matic all season and Milinkovic-Savic would be the ideal candidate. His arrival will allow the likes of Pogba to play with greater freedom in a more attacking role.
Milinkovic-Savic is a typical box-to-box midfielder who will provide defensive cover for his side and score goals as well. The Lazio star has scored 13 goals all season and he is one of the most complete midfielders around right now.
The report claims that Manchester United were reluctant to pay the £80m asking price for the Lazio star initially but they have decided to break the bank now.
Time will tell whether there is any truth in these rumours. If United do manage to sign the Serbian, they will have landed a world-class talent who can help them bridge the gap with City.