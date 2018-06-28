Manchester United set to sign Lee Grant

Manchester United are set to sign the Stoke City keeper Lee Grant this summer.
The 35-year-old would be brought in as a back up to De Gea and Romero. Grant caught Manchester United’s eye in 2016 when he produced a splendid display at Old Trafford.
Grant’s arrival will allow the highly talented Joel Pereira to leave on loan next season. Pereira needs to play more often in order to continue his development.
The Stoke City keeper is highly experienced and he should prove to be a solid third choice keeper for Mourinho. Grant has played over 500 games for Derby, Sheffield, Burnley and Stoke City.
Furthermore, signing him will allow Manchester United to direct their resources to the other positions that need strengthening.
The 35-year-old is out of contract this summer and he will join the Red Devils on a free transfer. The player is expected to sign a one year contract with the Premier League giants.