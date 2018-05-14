Manchester United set to sign Alex Sandro this summer

Manchester United are looking to sign the Juventus left-back Alex Sandro this summer.
As per the reports from Times, the Old Trafford outfit are expected to complete the transfer after the FA Cup final. Apparently, senior figures at Juventus believe that the deal will go through once the season is over for both teams.
The Brazilian is one of the best full backs in Serie A and he is thought to be pushing for a transfer to Old Trafford. Alex Sandro is valued at around £50m and the 27-year-old will be a major upgrade for Mourinho. Juventus are looking to secure a fee close to what Manchester City paid for Benjamin Mendy.
The likes of Young and Shaw have been quite mediocre in that role and Sandro’s arrival will improve Manchester United immensely. The likes of Darmian and Blind haven’t really impressed either.
It will be interesting to see whether the Red Devils sign the Brazilian later this month. There is no doubt that Sandro is better than the current options at Mourinho’s disposal and he could help United bridge the gap with City next season.