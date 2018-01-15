Manchester United set to offer De Gea a new deal worth around £250,000-a-week

Manchester United are prepared to offer a bumper new deal to David De Gea.
The Spaniard has been excellent for Jose Mourinho and he is one of the main reasons why United are in the top three right now.
De Gea has 18 months left on his current deal and the Red Devils are keen on extending his stay at the club. The Spanish international currently earns around £190,000-a-week. The new deal will take his wages up to an estimated £250,000-a-week.
According to reports, Woodward is set to begin talks with the player’s representatives soon.
De Gea has been a long-term target for Spanish giants Real Madrid and it will be interesting to see whether the player agrees to commit his long-term future to the Red Devils.
Keeping De Gea would certainly be a massive boost for Mourinho and Manchester United. The Spaniard is arguably the best keeper in the world now.
Manchester United will be hoping to win the major honours and keeping players like De Gea will be essential.