Manchester United set to make an £85m bid for Romelu Lukaku

Manchester United are looking to sign the Everton striker Romelu Lukaku this summer.
According to Daily Star, Jose Mourinho is ready to hijack Chelsea’s move for the Belgian attacker with a £85m bid.
The Blues have been linked with Lukaku as well but it seems United are ready to pay over the odds to sign the striker. The report adds that Manchester United plan to offer Lukaku a long-term deal worth £230,000-a-week in order fend off interest from other clubs.
Apparently, Mourinho has asked Woodward to do everything in his power to land the Evertonian this summer.
Daily Star have quoted a club source, who said:
The manager has been forced into a rethink and has made it clear he wants Lukaku at United. The club’s board are right behind him in the transfer market and will do everything in their power to give him what he wants. If this means going head-to-head with Chelsea and Roman Abramovich then so be it, because the manager wants some more marquee signings.
Lukaku has had a fantastic season with the Toffees and is the top scorer in the Premier League right now. The 23-year-old has been a consistent goal scorer for Everton over the last few seasons and would be an ideal addition to Mourinho’s side.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s contract expires this summer and the Red Devils will need to sign a proven goal scorer alongside Rashford. Lukaku has the right blend of experience and youth. The Belgian could be United’s talisman for years to come.
Lukaku has scored 25 goals in 37 matches for Everton this season.