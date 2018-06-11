Manchester United set to agree new contract with goalkeeper Dean Henderson

Manchester United will reportedly tie down their goalkeeper Dean Henderson to a new deal in the coming days.
The 21-year-old joined the Red Devils’ academy from Carlisle United in 2011. He spent four seasons with Manchester United’s youth setup before being sent out on loan in 2016. He has had three loan spells at Stockport County, Grimsby Town and Shrewsbury Town.
Dean Henderson is a free agent this summer as his contract at Old Trafford will run down on June 30. As per the report from the Daily Mail, Manchester United have won the battle to keep their goalkeeper at the club.
The England Under 21 international will now pen a three-year deal at Manchester United. He will sign a two year contract with an option to further extend it by a year.
Dean Henderson was on loan at Shrewsbury Town and was one of their star players, keeping 19 clean sheets. He was included in PFA League One Team of the Year.
Dean Henderson was not short of options as Manchester United’s league rivals Chelsea and Arsenal were looking at signing the English goalkeeper on a free transfer in the summer transfer window.
The Daily Mail also mentions about interest from AS Roma, Benfica and Olympiacos for Dean Henderson. However, Manchester United have managed to beat competition from clubs from England and Europe in agreeing a deal with their player.
He is keen on gaining more playing time next season and thus, Jose Mourinho’s side will allow him to go out on loan. Dean Henderson is likely to join one of the Championship clubs.
Stoke City were relegated from the Premier League and they will try to sign him, if Jack Butland leaves the club. Bristol City and Leeds United are also trying to agree a loan deal with Manchester United for Dean Henderson.