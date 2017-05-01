Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero set for Inter Milan transfer

According to reports from the trusted and reliable Italian media outlet TMW, Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero could move to Inter Milan in the upcoming summer transfer window.
The report claims that Inter have tabled a two-year deal for the Argentine goalkeeper who has made just 17 appearances for the Red Devils this season. The 30-year-old who arrived from Sampdoria on a free transfer in 2015 is to have purchased a house in Milan and a deal looks set to be struck in the coming weeks.
Romero has played second fiddle to David De Gea at Old Trafford this campaign, with a majority of his appearances coming in cup competitions including Europa League and the FA Cup. At Inter too, he would have to be an understudy for Samir Handanovic, the 30-year-old who is the first choice shot-stopper for the Nerazzurri.
It is believed that Inter’s local rivals AC Milan are also interested in Romero. However, with Gianluigi Donnarumma’s meteoric rise and sparkling form, Romero would also have to warm the bench if he swaps for the other side of Milan.
Romero, however, has a contract with United till 2019 and by no means, would manager Jose Mourinho would allow the player to leave for a meager sum. Should Romero leave, Mourinho would bring in able understudy for David De Gea, who would provide competition for the Spaniard and push for a starting eleven spot.