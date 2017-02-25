Manchester United Roundup: Real Madrid eyeing David de Gea – Varane swap deal

Real Madrid‘s interest in David de Gea is no secret. The Spanish giants came close to signing him in 2015 and are expected to try again at the end of this season.
As per the latest reports, Florentino Perez is keen on signing the Manchester United keeper and will look to sweeten the deal by offering one of Mourinho’s long-term targets in exchange. Varane is considered as untouchable by Zidane, but Perez has his own plans as far as the transfer market is concerned.
The Portuguese manager has always been an admirer of the French defender Raphael Varane and Real Madrid are looking to propose a swap deal involving Varane and de Gea.
The report from Don Balon states that Varane is still a target for Manchester United. In fact, the player himself admitted that Mourinho wanted to sign him last summer.
Therefore, Real Madrid are ready to lose the defender in order to sign de Gea. Furthermore, Perez has identified the PSG centre-back Marquinhos as the ideal candidate to replace Varane.
In theory, it sounds like a good deal for Real Madrid and Manchester United.
David de Gea wanted to join Real Madrid in the past and he would certainly welcome a return to La Liga at the end of this season. Also, United are in need of a partner for Eric Bailly and Varane would be a tremendous addition.
Furthermore, Marquinhos is a superb defender as well and would be a good partner for Ramos.
Mourinho unhappy with Manchester United fixture congestion
Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho is disappointed with Manchester United’s Europa League draw against FC Rostov.
Mourinho said: “It’s a bad draw in every aspect”.
The Premier League giants have been handed a 1,872-mile trip to Russia and they are now facing fixture congestion at a crucial stage in the season.
Manchester United will now play 6 matches in just over 20 days.
Southampton (N) EFL Cup final – Feb 26
Bournemouth (H) PL – Mar 4
Rostov (A) EL – Mar 9
Chelsea (A) FA Cup – Mar 13
Rostov (H) EL – Mar 16
Middlesbrough (A) PL – Mar 19