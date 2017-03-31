Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Manchester United Roundup: Latest on Joshua Kimmich, Jose Gimenez and Dries Mertens

MOENCHENGLADBACH, GERMANY - MARCH 19: Joshua Kimmich of Munich is seen prior to the Bundesliga match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Bayern Muenchen at Borussia-Park on March 19, 2017 in Moenchengladbach, Germany. (Photo by Lukas Schulze/Getty Images )

Jose Mourinho is already making plans to add to his Manchester United squad for next season.

The Portuguese is planning a major overhaul this summer and has been linked with several players from every possible position.

It is no secret that Manchester United need to sign a midfielder and it seems that Joshua Kimmich has attracted Mourinho’s attention with his mature displays for Bayern Munich. The German has made 67 appearances for Bayern Munich since completing a move from Leipzig back in 2015 and is regarded as a future world-class star.

As per reports, Manchester United have made an enquiry about Kimmich’s availability. Manchester City are also interested in the player and Guardiola’s close relationship with Kimmich could be damaging for Mourinho in his pursuit of the player.

Kimmich can play as a full-back as well as a midfielder. The 22-year-old would be the ideal replacement for Michael Carrick in the long run.

Jose Maria Gimenez of Atletico de Madrid

In other news, Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez is a target for Manchester United.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the La Liga side will consider a sale if the Premier League giants can trigger his release clause. Gimenez is rated as one of the most talented young defenders around the world, but Mourinho will need to curb the player’s aggression in order to bring the best out of him.

Gimenez has a £56m release clause  and could form a formidable defensive partnership at Manchester United alongside Eric Bailly.

dries mertens

Finally, Napoli winger Dries Merterns is also being looked at by the Red Devils.

Apparently, Manchester United are ready to double his wages in order to convince him regarding a transfer this summer.

The 29-year-old can play across the front three and would add some much needed pace and depth to United’s attack. The Belgian has a £30m release clause in his contract.

Mertens has 25 goals and 11 assists in just 36 competitive games this season.

