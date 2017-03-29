Manchester United Roundup: Bastian Schweinsteiger completes MLS move

Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger has finally managed to put an end to his Old Trafford nightmare. The German has now completed a move to MLS outfit Chicago Fire on a permanent deal.
The transfer has been confirmed by the Red Devils on their official website. Schweinsteiger joined Manchester United in 2015 for a fee of £6.5 million. However, the former Bayern Munich and German national team star failed to make his mark at Old Trafford due to injuries. Furthermore, he was not a part of Jose Mourinho’s plans since the start of this season and was made to train alone during the first half of the season.
The 32-year-old World Cup winner has finalised the required paperwork and could be in line for a debut against Montreal Impact at the weekend. He has also completed his medical and has received his Visa.
Schweinsteiger made 35 appearances for the Red Devils during his time at the club. He scored twice, against Leicester City in the Premier League last season and Wigan Athletic in the Emirates FA Cup earlier this year.
The Premier League giants wished the midfielder luck in the next chapter of his career.
Their statement read: “Everybody at United would like to wish Basti the very best of luck in the next chapter of his career.”
In other news, Jose Mourinho has provided an update regarding his team against West Brom.
The Portuguese manager confirmed that five Manchester United are certainly ruled out of the weekend’s clash.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ander Herrera are suspended. Meanwhile, Smalling and Jones have picked up injuries during the international duty. Paul Pogba has a hamstring problem and will remain sidelined for another week.
“So we lose four [players] and I think Paul Pogba is also out,” said Mourinho. “So we lose five.”