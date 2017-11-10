Manchester United risk losing £27m star to Atletico Madrid

Manchester United could lose Ander Herrera to Atletico Madrid, with reports from AS suggesting the La Liga giants will try to sign the midfielder for free at the end of the season. He’s described as the last piece of the puzzle for Diego Simeone, and the chance to sign a player who cost €36m in 2014 is something he won’t pass up.
Herrera’s contract has seven months to run, meaning Atleti can agree a pre-contract deal in January. The Spanish outfit have had a transfer ban which ends in the new year, and they are keen to make the Manchester United man their third notable signing of the winter transfer window – with Diego Costa and Vitolo to join in January.
A previous favourite under manager Jose Mourinho, the 28-year-old made 31 Premier League appearances for United last season, but he made just one league start in their opening seven games of this campaign. Herrera’s been recently recalled to the starting lineup with Paul Pogba currently out injured, but he’s been on the winning side just once on the last four games.
His future at Old Trafford has been called into doubt as a result, and Atletico Madrid are believed to have wanted Herrera for some time in the past. Described as a clean passer of the ball with fantastic industry and tactical discipline, the 28-year-old has been a shadow of himself this season.
United have so far failed to agree terms to a new deal, giving Atleti a great opportunity to sign the £27m-rated man.