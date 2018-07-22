Manchester United retain interest in Leicester City defender Harry Maguire, could make £65m bid

Leicester City star defender Harry Maguire has now become one of the targets for the manager of Manchester United, Jose Mourinho in the summer transfer window.
As per the information gathered by the Daily Mail, the former Real Madrid and Inter Milan manager has retained interest in Harry Maguire. The Red Devils could possibly make a bid of 65 million pounds for the Leicester City central defender.
In the summer transfer window, the manager of Manchester United wants to bring in a new commanding defender. Leicester City defender Harry Maguire has now been identified as a transfer target for the Red Devils.
Leicester City are doing everything they can to keep Harry Maguire at the King Power Stadium. As per the information from the Daily Mail, Leicester City are planning to give Harry Maguire a hike so that his weekly wages rises to 75,000 pounds.
But, Leicester City are also wary of the fact that Harry Maguire may leave the club in the summer transfer window. Manchester United and their manager Jose Mourinho wants to sign Harry Maguire for the Red Devils and they are willing to make a massive bid for the former Hull City centre back.
The reason why Harry Maguire’s price tag is so high is because of his stellar performance at the FIFA 2018 World Cup with England. The Three Lions were defeated by Croatia in the semi final of the FIFA 2018 World Cup that happened in Russia.
England manager Gareth Southgate decided to take Harry Maguire to Russia because of his mental toughness. If Manchester United manage to sign Harry Maguire, then he will be ready to play big matches at Old Trafford.
For Manchester United to sign Harry Maguire, Jose Mourinho must sell one of Eric Bailly, Marcos Rojo and Chris Smalling. Harry Maguire can take one of Chris Smalling or Phil Jones place in the line up.