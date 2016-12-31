Manchester United reject West Brom’s bid for midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin

José Mourinho has revealed that Manchester United rejected a £18m offer for Morgan Schneiderlin. He also assured the United fans that the club will not send Anthony Martial on loan to Sevilla.
Schneiderlin, who is yet to start a Premier League game this season under Mourinho, has been linked with a move to West Brom in the January transfer window. Last week, Tony Pulis, the West Brom manager, confirmed that the Baggies had made a bid, which is thought to have been £18m, for the former Southampton midfielder. Mourinho, however, has refuted such claims saying that he doesn’t want to sell any of his players in January.
The Portuguese said, as quoted by the Guardian:
I don’t want to sell players. The club and the board is totally with me, but as I told before, if a player is not having lots of minutes and really wants to leave, we have no right to stop him leaving if the conditions are our conditions.
Sam Johnstone is the only player that I allow to go on loan. He doesn’t play one minute and he needs to play. We have a young keeper in Joel [Pereira], he played many minutes in the last six months in Portuguese PL, so now is the time to play six months for Sam.
Manchester United face Middlesbrough on Saturday in the Premier League, and Mourinho will be hoping to guide his team to a fifth successive league win. United are in sixth place with 33 points, four behind Arsenal in the final Champions League spot.