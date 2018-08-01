Manchester United step up chase for Real Madrid’s Mateo Kovacic

Manchester United have stepped up their efforts to sign Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic
According to Marca, the Red Devils have instructed agent Vlado Lemic to try and broker a £53.5 million deal.
However, Kovacic is understood to favour a move elsewhere as he doesn’t feel that United’s style of play suits his game.
He is expected to tell Madrid that he wants to leave the club, although manager Julen Lopetegui will try to convince him that he can be an important player next season.
The Croatian international has made just 55 starts for Madrid since joining the club from Inter Milan in 2015.
He started just 10 league games last term and was an unused substitute in Madrid’s Champions League victory over Liverpool.
Kovacic was part of Croatia’s squad at this summer’s World Cup in Russia. He started just one match and was an unused substitute in both the semi-final and final.
United boss Jose Mourinho is eager to strengthen his squad before the transfer window closes, but a deal for Kovacic could be difficult to complete.