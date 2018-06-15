Manchester United legend urges Mourinho to sign “the perfect addition”

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke has urged current boss Jose Mourinho to steer clear of scouting players at the World Cup in Russia.
The former United striker believes Mourinho’s number one target this summer should be Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale.
The Welsh star indicated after Madrid’s Champions League victory over Liverpool that he was ready to leave the Bernabeu and Yorke thinks he would be perfect fit for the Red Devils.
“United and Jose don’t need to look at the World Cup,” he told 888sport. “No player suits us more than Gareth Bale.
“Yes there will always be some exciting candidates to look at, but Bale is someone who excites me.
“He is the right age, in his prime, and will be the perfect addition.”
Bale has won seven trophies during his time in Spain, including four Champions League successes. He has made 189 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 88 goals.
Bales has also shined for Wales on the international stage, scoring 29 goals in 70 appearances.