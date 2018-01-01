Manchester United ready to pay £300k-per-week for £100m striker

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly considering a £100m swoop for another attacker, after losing Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku to injury.
Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann is believed to be the player on United’s shortlist, having missed out on his signature last summer, which resulted in Romelu Lukaku joining instead. The Red Devils are still reportedly keen to bring the Frenchman to Old Trafford, however, with a £300k-per-week deal mooted.
Griezmann could set Manchester United back £100m in January. The 26-year-old, who joined Atletico Madrid from Real Sociedad for £27m in 2014, has scored and created 120 goals in 180 games with the Rojiblancos. He has represented the France national team on 49 occasions, scoring 19 goals, and has Barcelona reportedly interested too.
Manchester United are now desperate to strengthen their attack, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic ruled out for a month and now Lukaku on the treatment table after a head collision in a recent league game. Griezmann could be the answer to their problems. He started the new season slowly, but has contributed 12 goals in 20 games in all competitions since.
Atletico could take advantage of United’s situation, and are likely to hold out for his £100m buyout clause, while a contract worth £300k-per-week may be required to agree personal terms. With the Spanish outfit having recently signed Chelsea’s Diego Costa, they may be more open to offloading a striker in January.
United’s interest in Griezmann has been long-term, and a summer approach is expected if they can’t land their man mid-season. Mourinho has been openly critical of rival clubs’ greater spending power, which could force the Red Devils into proving their commitment to their manager by sanctioning a club-record deal for the French forward.
There’s been no movement on either side, but United’s lack of strikers is likely to see them make an enquiry sooner rather than later.
