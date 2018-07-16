Manchester United ready to offer £44m for Ante Rebic

Manchester United are keen on adding to their attack this summer.
According to Corriere di Verona (report translated by SportWitness), the Red Devils are interested in signing the Croatian forward Ante Rebic.
The 24-year-old has had an impressive World Cup and he could prove to be a quality addition to Jose Mourinho’s attack.
However, the Portuguese manager already has the likes of Lingard, Sanchez and Martial at his disposal and Rebic plays in the similar role.
The report adds that Manchester United are prepared to offer £44m for the Eintracht Frankfurt player.
Rebic has shown his qualities with Croatia this summer but it would be surprising to see United pay that kind of a fee for the 24-year-old.
The Bundesliga player would be an ideal squad player for Mourinho and £44m is a steep price to pay for a squad option.
It will be interesting to see what happens this summer but if Rebic joins the club, it could be the end of Anthony Martial’s Manchester United career. Losing Martial for Rebic would be a big mistake from Mourinho. The Frenchman is a lot better and he deserves another chance next season.