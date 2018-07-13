Manchester United ready to bid for Harry Maguire

Manchester United are interested in signing Harry Maguire from Leicester City this summer.
The 25-year-old has had a fantastic World Cup with England and his performances have attracted the attention of the Red Devils.
As per Daily Mail, Jose Mourinho is preparing a huge bid for the defender.
Maguire cost around £17m last summer but the Foxes will demand around £50m if they forced to sell him now. Manchester United certainly have the financial muscle to pull it off.
Maguire would be a terrific addition to most teams in the division. The England international will be expected to partner Eric Bailly at the heart of United’s defence next season. Maguire would improve United at the back and he would transform Mourinho’s defence completely.
The Red Devils will need to improve their back four if they want to close the gap with City and the arrival of Maguire would be a massive boost.
The Leicester City star is still 25 and he is yet to reach his peak. Even if United decide to pay over the odds for his services, it could prove to be good business in the long run.