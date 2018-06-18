Manchester United ready to bid £60million for Willian

Manchester United are interested in signing the Chelsea winger Willian this summer.
As per the reports, Jose Mourinho is prepared to pay £60million to sign the Brazilian international.
The 29-year-old was used as a squad player last year and the player is keen on regular first-team football.
Mourinho believes that Willian can freshen up United’s attack and therefore he is seeking a reunion with the former Shakhtar star.
The Manchester United boss signed him for Chelsea during his time at the club and he enjoys a good relationship with the 29-year-old. The Portuguese manager is an admirer of Willian’s qualities.
Willian has just two years left on his current deal and if he decides to leave, the Blues might just cash in on him this summer.
The Brazilian is already familiar with Mourinho’s style of play and English football. Therefore, he will be able to make an instant impact at Old Trafford if the move goes through.
It will be interesting to see whether United can now agree on a fee with the Blues.