Manchester United reach agreement in principle for Nelson Semedo

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the highly talented Benfica right-back Nelson Semedo in the past.
As per the latest reports from Portugal, Manchester United and Benfica have reportedly reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of Nelson Semedo.
The Red Devils are apparently looking to sign a specialist right back. Antonio Valencia is a regular in that position, but the Ecuador international is primarily a right winger and is already 31.
Furthermore, Matteo Darmian has also failed to impress Jose Mourinho.
The report from Notícias ao Minuto claims that the transfer is set to happen in the summer window now that the January transfer window is closed. The Premier League giants are set to fork out around £35m for the right-back.
Semedo has been a key player for Benfica this season and is being monitored by several other European heavyweights.
Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira did not want to sell one of his best players during January and therefore United will have to wait until the end of this season.
The Portuguese outfit are in the title race and it makes sense for them to hold on to a key player for the remainder of this season.